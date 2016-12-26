A routine traffic stop in St. John's took a turn on Monday, when police say they found a "significant quantity" of drugs in a car.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Monday that officers pulled over a grey sedan on Lemarchant Road at about 12:30 p.m., when it was spotted with a snow-covered rear windshield.
After approaching the vehicle, officers found the drugs in the back seat.
Police say they've launched an investigation into the incident. No further information was immediately available.
We stopped this vehicle for a snow covered rear window. In the backseat was a significant quantity of drugs. The Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/uwGqI3qZjP—
@RNC_PoliceNL