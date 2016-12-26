A routine traffic stop in St. John's took a turn on Monday, when police say they found a "significant quantity" of drugs in a car.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Monday that officers pulled over a grey sedan on Lemarchant Road at about 12:30 p.m., when it was spotted with a snow-covered rear windshield.

After approaching the vehicle, officers found the drugs in the back seat.

Police say they've launched an investigation into the incident. No further information was immediately available.