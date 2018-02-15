Wet and warm winter weather is tormenting snow lovers in central Newfoundland, shutting down ski trails and delaying marquee snowmobiling events in the region.

Skiers at the Exploits Valley Cross-Country Ski Club have only seen 14 days of action this year, due to the build up of ice on the trails.

According to David Stoodley, a director at the club, temperatures have been bouncing up and down, softening and melting snow on some days, and freezing it into ice at night. Without snow, there's not much for skiers to grip, and Stoodley says the ice is a safety issue.

"This is a very frustrating year, we get some great conditions for a few days and then we get mild temperatures," he said. "Almost every second day, or runs of two or three days, we're open then we're closed."

The trails at the Exploits Valley Cross-Country Ski Club have been closed frequently since the club opened on January 20, according to David Stoodley. Big swings in temperatures have turned much of the snow into slush and ice. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Normally, on the weekends, we're flat out lending equipment and we have hundreds of people here on the trails skiing and snowshoeing, but this year we come down and the stadium in front of the hut is just ice. And people drive up and they don't even get out of their car. They say 'I don't want to go on the trail, it looks too bad.'"

Since January 1, a weather station at Badger has recorded 15 days with temperatures above zero.

Rain, rain, go away

The weather has forced the delay of the Midwinter Bivver snowmobile festival in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Originally scheduled to start Friday, it has been pushed back two weeks in the hope that the town will get more — and more consistent — snow.

"Since we've rescheduled, now we have had some people drop off, but tickets are picking up again so we expect by March 2 we'll be close to if not fully sold out," said Barry Manuel, the mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor.

Barry Manuel says fewer snowmobilers means fewer stops at restaurants, hotels and gas stations in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"But the fact that we've had to push it off in the middle of February because of lack of snow, you know it's surprising, but it's a sign of some of the winters that we've been dealing with in recent years."

The town had sold about 170 tickets before the delay, and the majority of those people were going to be coming from other parts of the province — meaning they'd be staying in hotels and eating at restaurants.

'That same gas station a Friday afternoon is just not as bustling as what it would be.' - Barry Manuel

While Manuel said he expects ticket sales will rebound, businesses are noticing that snowmobile traffic is down across-the-board this year.

"You just take any gas station in town, on a weekend, when there is snow and an abundance of snow good for snowmobiles, you go there on a Friday afternoon and the place is buzzing, you see snowmobiles buzzing around the gas stations, you see trucks loaded down, people filling their gas cans," he said.

"When you don't have a lot of snow, that same gas station a Friday afternoon is just not as bustling as what it would be."

Promoting other activities

Riverfront Chalets, about 20 kilometres west of Grand Falls-Windsor, has noticed a drop in snowmobile tour bookings.

Owner Joy Rose said she and her husband are using the opportunity to expand their businesses reach.

She said they've seen more bookings this year by business travelers and women. They've also put more emphasis on marketing and selling romance packages, complete with flowers, chocolates, a hot tub and candles.

Joy Rose says marketing romance packages helps bring in customers in a year where snowmobile traffic is down. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"We've found that the winters overall in Newfoundland, over, say the last five years, like you don't get the same winters predictably as you used to," she said.

"So we don't want to be focused on snow all the way, we need other things."

Overall, Rose said the chalet's bookings are "down a little," but she says she's focusing on the positives.

"I mean last year we had a fabulous winter. so It's hard to say if it will be a long-term thing, or if it will be something that will correct itself," she said "Hopefully next year we'll have another great winter."