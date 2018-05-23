Snow no! 15-30 cm of expected for central Newfoundland

If you live in central Newfoundland you might want to dig out the snowblower and shovels from storage.

Environment Canada is predicing between 15-30 cm of snow for the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bay of Exploits, Bonavista North, Gander and Terra Nova regions.

Rain is expecting to change to snow Wednesday evening and become heavier during the night.

The snow should then taper to flurries Thursday morning before ending in the afternoon.

Accumulation of the snow could vary given the time of year, but higher elevations are more likely to ge snowfall amount near 30 cm while lower elevations will be closer to 16 cm.

Much of the rest of the island, with the exception of the west coast, is expected to just get 25 to 45 mm of rain between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.