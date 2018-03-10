Thick, heavy snow blanketed the St. John's metro area, much of the Avalon and parts of eastern Newfoundland on Saturday morning.

The snow began to fall in the metro area after midnight, picking up in the wee hours of the morning, and roads were covered as the sun came up.

Shovelers had their work cut out for them and so did city plows, which were out on the main roads and sidewalks all morning trying to clean up.

By noon, CBC's Ryan Snoddon reported an accumulation of nearly 20 centimetres in St. John's.

'Frosty The Observer' reporting a snowfall total of 19 cm here in St. John's-Quidi Vidi. #nlwx#CucumberNose@CBCNL pic.twitter.com/d4sYkjiSM5 — @ryansnoddon

It was enough snow to shut down the NLC stores for the morning, as well as The Rooms and the Johnson Geo Centre.

Many banks in St. John's closed for the morning and the Newfoundland Credit Union branches in St. John's and C.B.S. will remain closed for the day.

And though the partial snow day fell on the weekend, some students still benefited: exams at Memorial University for online courses scheduled for Saturday were pushed to Monday.

Skiing on the streets

While roads were treacherous for cars, some people in St. John's managed to find a more appropriate way to get around.

You know theres a lot of snow when its easier to ski through town than it is to walk #nlwx pic.twitter.com/Njedp5HyaJ — @Rachel_Wigle

Roads outside of the metro area were also in bad shape.

The drive to Cape Bonavista this morning.#nlwx #ShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/n61K3YGfNT — @MarkGray3

By midday, the snow eased up, and the storm and snowfall warnings ended for eastern areas of the island. The sun broke through the clouds and is expected to stick around, as temperatures in St. John's climb up over 3 C.

On the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula, snowfall warnings remain in effect, with 20 to 30 centimetres expected by Sunday afternoon.