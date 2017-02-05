Hundreds of skiers, snowboarders and ski patrollers braved chilly temperatures Saturday to make snow angels on ski hills in Newfoundland.

234 angels flapped their wings in the snow at Marble Mountain Ski Resort in Steady Brook and another 64 angels joined in on the effort at White Hills Ski Resort in Clarenville for the national event.

"We could not believe the numbers that came out to Marble Mountain. Last year it was in the 30's," said Marble Mountain ski patroller Tara Noseworthy.

They were part of a pan-Canadian effort to break the Guinness World Record for making the most snow angels at the same time, in multiple locations.

The event was organized by Canadian Ski Patrollers to highlight the life-saving work they do on ski hills across the country. "We have 4,500 members across Canada. Mostly volunteers," said Noseworthy.

Ski Patrollers at Marble Mountain recruited snow angels in attempt to beat world record and draw attention to the work ski patrollers do. (Marble Mountain Ski Patrollers)

There are close to 100 ski patrollers who help keep skiers safe on hills in Newfoundland and Labrador, Noseworthy told CBC Radio's Weekend AM Sunday.

"We go through a very advanced first aid course and we're there willing and ready to help people."

Last year, 15,851 snow angels assembled across the country. On Sunday, numbers were still being tallied and Noseworthy said it wasn't clear yet if the record was broken.

"We're hopeful but, we had a lot of fun either way."