Snook's Arm, a community with just 10 residents on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula, has been approved for relocation.

The Department of Municipal Affairs announced the decision on Tuesday, and residents will get a financial offer as compensation from the government if at least 90 per cent of them vote to move.

According to Brian Warr, the MHA who represents the area, most residents are behind the idea.

"They were sort of adamant about getting out of that community," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"It's isolated and not a very nice place to be in the wintertime, that's for sure."

Snook's Arm could soon be a ghost town, as government has approved the town of 10 residents for relocation. (newfoundland.hilwin.nl)

Warr said there's been a desire to resettle the town for several years, but that the previous PC government didn't really have much of an appetite for relocation.

After the Liberals came to power in 2015, the government started meeting with community members to look at options.

Relocation would also mean huge savings for government in the long-term, by cutting down on costs associated with things such as road maintenance and snow clearing, which is a monumental expense in a region known for huge volumes of snow.

Brian Warr is the Liberal MHA for the district of Baie Verte-Green Bay. (assembly.nl.ca)

The writing has been on the wall for Snook's Arm for a while, starting with the cod moratorium in 1992 and accelerating with the loss of the crab plant several years ago.

Changes to the ferry system also made it more difficult for people to get to and from the area.

"When government decided to take out that docking facility in Shoal Arm [it] caused them another 40 min run," Warr said.

"The expense of that was tremendous and it sort of gave them an indication of where they wanted to go."

