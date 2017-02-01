Winter in Newfoundland and Labrador can be fantastic. If you love the outdoors, there's no shortage of places to go hiking, skiing or snowmobiling across the province.

But for those who hate the shoveling, the frequent storms and the relentless wind chills, our winter can also be long gruelling.

Well, whether you love winter, or hate it, I'm here to report that we can find a little optimism in the month of February. Here are five facts and forecast tidbits as we look forward in February.

1. Halfway point for cold temperatures

Temperature-wise, our "heart of winter" is dependent upon your location across the province.

However, on average, late January through early February is when we have more colder days behind us than ahead of us.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

2. Starting with a deep chill … followed by a warm-up?

We have a chilly air mass already in place across the province, but the coldest is yet to come as cold pool of arctic air will move in for this weekend.

Temperatures will be much colder than average, with daytime highs in the minus double digits for inland parts of Island and into minus teens and -20s in Labrador this weekend.

Stay tuned to Here & Now and the live blog below for complete forecast details as we get closer.

Following that, forecast models have been flirting with a brief warm-up for mid-late next week. It's still more than a week away, but certainly worth mentioning as we look ahead.

Beyond that I'm not seeing any major signals for the second half of the month. The long-range ensembles aren't hinting at any major cold pools overhead and a more zonal flow seems to be the safest bet at this point.

A look at the North American Ensemble forecasts over the next couple of weeks. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC/Environment Canada)

A zonal flow would more than likely put us in the average February temperature range.

Some cold days and some more mild as systems come and go, but overall a seasonal average for the month.

3. We've already passed the halfway mark for snowfall

4. Keep those shovels handy

We're enjoying a rare and welcomed storm hiatus this week across Newfoundland and Labrador. However, next week certainly looks active.

Forecast models have been and continue to project a storm threat for early next week (Feb. 6-7) across the island, followed by a system that could bring the possible warm-up I mentioned above.

Systems and storms develop and track where the cold air and warm air battle it out and it appears that "baroclinic battle zone" will (as per usual in the winter months) set up shop across the Atlantic Canada region through the remainder of February.

Whether those systems are all snow-makers or mixed precipitation events for the island will depend on each individual setup.

5. The days are getting longer!

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

No matter what the forecast holds over the next couple months, I think most can agree that the longer days are a welcome sight.

This month we'll gain nearly an an hour and a half of daylight across Newfoundland and even more in Labrador.

Live blog

Keep up to date with the latest weather updates.