Ah Winter. Folks are abuzz today with the possibility of a big storm late Friday and into Saturday on the Avalon and in eastern Newfoundland.

For me, uncertainty is still the top headline with this system. Unfortunately, I've heard first hand that folks are already canceling and changing plans now that the big 50 cm number is out there and circulating.

While a 50-cm blizzard is certainly possible, based on the past 24 hours of model runs, equally so is a 10 to 20-cm event, a five to10-cm brushing, a snow mixing to ice and rain setup … you get the idea.

I sound like a broken record in the winter season, but I can't stress enough that until we see some consistency in the forecast model guidance, it's simply too early to talk about specific amounts.

Past few RPM model runs give a nice sample of the forecast model shuffling with late Fri/Sat storm. 'Class 3 Kill Storm' vs Near Miss.#nlwx pic.twitter.com/0OY1lx3uIA — @ryansnoddon

What we do know

• Given the setup, this looks like a long duration event. Based on the latest timing, the system will begin to impact us late day Friday, continuing through the day Saturday and possibly into Sunday as well.

• Any travel during that time frame will likely be impacted. Even if the system just brushes us and snow is on the low end of the scale, winds are likely to be breezy or strong and blustery conditions are likely.

• It's all about that track and there are many players on the field which will influence the direction and setup of this system. We have an area of high pressure moving into the region today and then most notably, a trough which will track into Labrador on Thursday, then phase with the system.

What we don't know

• How much snow we will see and how stormy late Friday through Sunday will be. Over the past 24 hours we've seen forecast models projecting 50-cm scenarios, snow mixing to rain scenarios and five to 10-cm scenarios. Unfortunately these are all possible solutions right now. Consistency is key with the model guidance we rely on and until we see some, this one remains a 'stay tuned' system.

@ryansnoddon easssssssssssy now! NEVER to early to buy #stormchips!! — @HiJK10

Kavanagh is right. It's never too early to buy delicious storm chips. But I do think it's too early to raid the store of milk and bread, or cancel your weekend plans. There's still plenty of time for that and plenty of time to check back on the forecast.

Stay tuned to the live blog for updates through the day. I'll have a full breakdown on this storm, this evening on Here & Now starting at 6 p.m. NT.

Live blog

