We've had a few hiccups over the past 10 days, including the first snowfall in Labrador, some frosty mornings for many and some very cool fall-like days.

However as we look ahead to this week, summer is back on the weather menu, with rising temperatures and humidity expected in Newfoundland and Labrador

Back to summer

A warm front moving across the province with rain Monday is ushering in another round of summer warmth for the week. Tuesday will be a great one with highs across the island rising into the low to mid 20's and low humidity, under mainly sunny skies. In Labrador, clouds and showers will dominate but temperatures will be mild.

Back to school

Most kiddies across the province will head back to school Wednesday, and most will be wearing shorts and t-shirts. It'll be a mild start to the day and a warm walk home. Rising humidity will have temperatures in the mid 20s feeling closer to 30.

Some sunshine is in the mix for much of Newfoundland and Labrador, but watch for shower chances along the west coast, Northern Peninsula and southeast Labrador. Onshore winds will keep fog and drizzle in the mix along the south coast of the island.

Late week setup

A frontal boundary over the Gulf of St. Lawrence, western Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador will slowly wander eastward across the island with periods of rain and drizzle through Thursday and Friday. For Newfoundland, southerly winds will be pumping in temperatures in the 20s and increasingly muggy air.

In Labrador, we'll see clouds and shower chances behind the front, but cooling temperatures with highs in the teens should end the week.

The weekend forecast is still in flux with some differing ideas on whether the island – and particularly eastern Newfoundland – will clear out and cool down through Saturday. Or that frontal boundary could stall out and continue to bring clouds, showers and drizzle, but mild temperatures. Stay tuned.

Hurricane Irma

One quick note about Hurricane Irma. A few folks have been asking about Irma and whether or not the storm will have any impact on our province. As I've stated before, any tropical storm forecast beyond the five to seven day window is almost always uncertain and this storm is no different.

There are mainly factors at play, and while the official NHC forecast track from Irma has been trending more west towards Cuba and southern Florida by this weekend, this doesn't completely close the window on an eventual swing north and up the Atlantic coast for next week.

As of Monday, some forecast models continue to track the storm east of the Florida Peninsula. Stay tuned for updates through this week on Here & Now and in live blog below.

