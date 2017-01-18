In a chilling video made just days after Don Dunphy died, the RNC officer who shot and killed him gives a detailed re-enactment of what he says happened in Dunphy's home.

Const. Joe Smyth, 38, was cool and precise when he described the shooting at the inquiry into Dunphy's death Wednesday.

He gave a detailed account of why he opened fire and ultimately killed the 59-year-old Mitchells Brook man inside his home on Easter Sunday 2015, saying Dunphy pointed a gun at him.

He spoke more freely in a re-enactment of the shooting that was carried out for investigators on April 10, 2015, just days after the shooting.

Smyth was at Dunphy's home to talk to him about his posts on social media about then-premier Paul Davis and other provincial politicians. At the time, Smyth was a member of the premier's security detail.

This excerpt of a 48-minute video shot by RCMP investigators begins after Smyth said Dunphy pointed a rifle at him.

This was the second time Smyth re-enacted the shooting for investigators. Police say it was redone because there was a problem with the audio on the first recording.