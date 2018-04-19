Smith Snacks recalls 30 products sold in N.L. due to Listeria risk

Smith Snacks, known for its sandwiches and snacks found at convenience stores and gas stations across Newfoundland and Labrador, is recalling 30 of its products due to possible Listeria contamination.

Among the 30 items being recalled are sandwiches, burgers, wraps and baked good such as apple flips, banana bread and pound cake.

The recall was triggered by inspections by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As the investigation continues, more recalls may be issued.

A full list of the products and photos of the packaging can be found on the CFIA website.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Orange store sandwich recall

Another recall has also been issued for Orange Store brand Big 'n Beefy Sandwiches, made by Winsor Snacks.

The recall applies to both white and whole wheat bread version of the sandwiches, with best before dates of April 18.

CFIA triggered that recall as well due to inspections which flagged possible Listeria contamination.

More information can be found on the CFIA website.

Smith Snack recall below

The full list of recalled Smith Snacks products, with expiration dates. (CFIA)

Winsor Snack/Orange Store recall below