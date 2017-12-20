If you've lined up for a photo with Santa at the Avalon Mall in St. John's, you have probably met Bruce Lee and his wife, Ginok Song Lee.

The dynamic duo has been making Christmas memories for perfect strangers since the year 2000.

They set up shop in November and run seven days a week. Lee is behind the camera. Song Lee makes sure he gets the smiles he needs to get perfect results.

Creating smiles for Santa in St. John's3:19

"We decided to make this an experience rather than just getting your photo and getting out of here," said Lee.

"Sometimes it's hard, sometimes it's easy," added Song Lee. But it's a job she really enjoys.

Having grown up in South Korea in a Buddhist family that didn't celebrate Christmas, she said this job shows her the real reason for the season.

"The real spirit of Christmas exists," she said.

"I see kids running into Santa Claus and their parents are looking at their children with loving eyes. It's so beautiful."