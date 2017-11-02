Deadlines and debt are a constant source of anxiety for students at Memorial University but on Thursday, they found a way to relieve that stress.

They gathered on the campus in St. John's to smash a few dozen post-Halloween pumpkins, taking out their frustrations with a baseball bat.

It can get pretty messy when you're taking out your frustrations, but it's all in good fun. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

While ending the stigma about mental health issues was the serious message behind the event, most students said it was just a bit of fun.

"It feels good. It's really stress-relieving," said third-year student Rebecca Sheppard as she bashed enthusiastically.

"A lot of school work, and due dates around the same time ... I usually try to take a few breathers."

Organizers with Jack.org, a campus mental health advocacy group, encouraged students to write on the pumpkins before beating them to a pulp.

They said students need to know that it's OK to talk about mental health and to ask for help.