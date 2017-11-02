Deadlines and debt are a constant source of anxiety for students at Memorial University but on Thursday, they found a way to relieve that stress.

They gathered on the campus in St. John's to smash a few dozen post-Halloween pumpkins, taking out their frustrations with a baseball bat.

Pumpkin smash at memorial university

It can get pretty messy when you're taking out your frustrations, but it's all in good fun. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

While ending the stigma about mental health issues was the serious message behind the event, most students said it was just a bit of fun.

"It feels good. It's really stress-relieving," said third-year student Rebecca Sheppard as she bashed enthusiastically.

"A lot of school work, and due dates around the same time ... I usually try to take a few breathers."

Organizers with Jack.org, a campus mental health advocacy group, encouraged students to write on the pumpkins before beating them to a pulp.

They said students need to know that it's OK to talk about mental health and to ask for help.

Pumpkin slogans

Students were encouraged to write on the pumpkins before beating them to pieces. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)