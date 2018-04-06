Skip to Main Content
Students smash hunger in Corner Brook

Students at Memorial University's Grenfell campus in Corner Brook took a sledgehammer to an old car Friday, raising money for the campus food bank.

Students at Memorial University's Grenfell campus got violent for a good cause

Dan Hawtin gets ready to hit an old car, safety gear in place, as part of a fundraiser for the food bank at Memorial University's Grenfell campus in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Students were smashing hunger in Corner Brook on Friday, by paying to beat up a car in a fundraiser for Memorial University's Grenfell campus food bank. 

In exchange for a donation, students could take a sledgehammer to a car wreck — relieving end-of-semester stress and frustration while helping fellow students in the process. 

Student union president Alex Wicks told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show the union wanted to do something for the food bank, and had heard these types of fundraisers worked well. 

"We thought it might make a good 'stress buster' too!" Wicks added. 

Students got a single smack for $2, 30 seconds of smashing for $5, and a whole minute for $10.

"They couldn't stay very long, because it was so cold," but they had a steady crowd of students, Wicks said Friday afternoon.

She said roughly 60 people took part and they raised $250 for the food bank. 

With files from Colleen Connors and Corner Brook Morning Show

