Students smash hunger in Corner Brook

Students were smashing hunger in Corner Brook on Friday, by paying to beat up a car in a fundraiser for Memorial University's Grenfell campus food bank.

In exchange for a donation, students could take a sledgehammer to a car wreck — relieving end-of-semester stress and frustration while helping fellow students in the process.

Nathan warram beats in a donated car at Grenfell. <a href="https://t.co/vlPRhTu7bM">pic.twitter.com/vlPRhTu7bM</a> —@colleencbc

Student union president Alex Wicks told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show the union wanted to do something for the food bank, and had heard these types of fundraisers worked well.

"We thought it might make a good 'stress buster' too!" Wicks added.

Students got a single smack for $2, 30 seconds of smashing for $5, and a whole minute for $10.

Pay to smash in this donated car. All proceeds go to the food bank. <a href="https://twitter.com/grenfellcampus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@grenfellcampus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cVDU7HHc3a">pic.twitter.com/cVDU7HHc3a</a> —@colleencbc

"They couldn't stay very long, because it was so cold," but they had a steady crowd of students, Wicks said Friday afternoon.

She said roughly 60 people took part and they raised $250 for the food bank.