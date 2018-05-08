Thieves smash glass, steal ATM at Paradise Double Ice Complex

A break-in sometime overnight at a skating rink and sports complex in Paradise has staff cleaning up a big mess Tuesday morning.

Shattered glass, part of an ATM and the busted metal door frames were seen at the front entrance of the Paradise Double Ice Complex.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC that officers responded at 4 a.m., after receiving a call from security staff at the sports complex. A media spokesperson said more information would likely be available later in the day.

Yellow police tape and red barricades could be seen Tuesday morning, cordoning off the damaged area.

A spokesperson with the Town of Paradise said the ATM was taken from the building, and that staff are still assessing the extent of the damage.

Here’s a video of the crime scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/QanCZqw89L">pic.twitter.com/QanCZqw89L</a> —@geoffcbartlett

Coincidentally, Tuesday marks the start of a 12-week closure of parts of the facility in order to repair parts of the roof damaged during the wind storm in March 2017.

The Body Quest Fitness Centre is not affected by the 12-week closure but will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday. The Rotary Paradise Youth and Community Centre will open at 12 p.m.