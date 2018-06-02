Small fire in Mayor Avenue apartment unit

St. John's Regional Fire Department crews were called out just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of smoke coming from a four-apartment dwelling in St. John's.

Platoon chief Rick Mackey says when firefighters arrived, there was a fire in progress in an apartment unit in the back of the building on Mayor Avenue.

Mackey said the fire started in a bedroom, where a mattress was on fire. It was quickly extinguished.

There was however, smoke and water damage to the apartment.

Mackey said nobody was in the apartment at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.