Loading … loading … Slow internet bad for rural business

A young entrepreneur in Englee on the Great Northern Peninsula says he wants to make a living in rural Newfoundland, but his bad internet connection is making that much harder.

Zach Healey runs Central Motion Graphics and Designs, working as a freelancer graphic artist for video.

Healey says his business is almost exclusively online.

"I use it for communications, getting in touch with new clients, and the whole production process from showing them samples of the work, through delivering the final content," he said.



"The file sizes can be really big so it's very difficult when you have such a slow upload speed."

The average upload speeds Healey gets are from 0.5 to 0.6 megabytes per second. The average upload speed in Canada is 10 times that — 5.67 megabytes per second.

Healey often has to leave home in order to meet deadlines.

"Sometimes I have to hop in my car and drive 20 minutes to the closest cellphone tower to upload from my phone. Sometimes that's quicker, but it's not the best solution."

Healey, whose work has been featured on the CBC Arts website and at the ACTRA Awards, says he has even had to turn down work if the client has a tight deadline.





He has spoken with Bell, his internet provider, to see what his options are, and is willing to pay double for better service, but all the company has said is they will contact him if upgrades do come to the area.

Englee was not on the list of more than 70 rural communities — many of them on the Northern Peninsula — to receive a share of more than $40-million announced by Ottawa earlier this year to upgrade to faster internet in this province.

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, a Bell spokesperson said service was improved in the town as part of an earlier $1.3-million upgrade announced in 2016. The statement said although an investment program is ongoing throughout Atlantic Canada, "we don't have any immediate announcements about further enhancements" in the Englee area.

Healey says the lack of competition on the Northern Peninsula is one reason why he isn't getting good service, but he also thinks federal and provincial governments have a responsibility to have up-to-date communications infrastructure.