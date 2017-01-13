Injuries caused by slips and falls greatly increased in eastern Newfoundland this week, according to an emergency room doctor at the Carbonear General Hospital.

Emergency rooms saw twice as many visits due to falls and limb injuries on Monday than would be normally expected, says Dr. Christopher Patey.

The incidents, which Patey attributes in part to icy conditions and slippery walkways, jammed up hospital waiting rooms.

Patey said traffic across the 12 emergency departments under Eastern Health's authority increased by about 25 per cent on Monday.

"At around 2 o'clock on that day, we were completely swamped," Patey told CBC Radio's Crosstalk. "There was a lineup of patients waiting for a number of fracture reductions and full assessments."

Christopher Patey (right) is the site clinical chief for the emergency room at the Carbonear General Hospital. He is pictured here on a medical services trip to Nicaragua. (Tonja Stothart/Twitter)

Patey said he knew work would be busy when he drove in on Monday when he saw lots of ice and snow on his way in.

"It was icy, it was cold. And with us, when we get those days, we'll see more fractures of forearms, fractures of wrists," he said. "At one point, I think I had three wrists to put back into position."

The doctor said some of the injuries could be considered serious, but that the icy patches around the province this winter seem to have thrown people for a loop.

He said there's a big risk on icy days, not just for limbs but for concussions and other head injuries as well.

He said in Newfoundland and Labrador, where weather is always changing, it's best to take a proactive approach to injury reduction.

He said neighbours should help each other out, especially if you know someone who needs to have their driveway shovelled or stairs salted.

"You kind of have to help some of these people before it happens," he said. "Prevention would be the biggest thing."

Fall warning?

The province is familiar with wind, snow and blizzard warnings, but Patey said authorities should consider adding a warning for slippery conditions under foot as well.

A fall warning, he said, would be "very beneificial."

"To say, you know what, if you're over 80, and you're living home alone, maybe [it's] not the best time to go out and get some groceries," he said, or tell people to call for extra help.