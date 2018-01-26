A Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court judge will decide next month whether he should toss out the Crown's case seeking a rare type of peace bond against a man once accused of being the Halifax "sleepwatcher."

Ellen O'Gorman, the lawyer for Barry Edward Sinclair, has asked for a directed verdict in the matter involving her client.

Last year, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary went to court under a section of the Criminal Code related to crimes that haven't happened yet, but which they believe will. The police want to put Sinclair under a type of peace bond, which would restrict his movements.

In court documents filed last year, the RNC indicated it has reasonable grounds to believe that Sinclair "will commit a serious personal injury offence."

At a previous hearing on Jan. 5, Const. Stephen Picco said he believes Sinclair needs "conditions placed upon him to keep him and to keep the community safe."

Friday's proceedings in provincial court largely revolved around the definition of what constitutes "a serious personal injury offence."

Crown lawyer Jennifer Colford said breaking and entering into someone's home is an offence that is "likely to inflict severe psychological damage on individuals."

She also referenced the potential for voyeurism, adding that "bedrooms ... are a particular place of sanctuary."

'Sleepwatcher' allegations

In 2012, Sinclair went on trial in Halifax, accused of voyeurism-related offences linked to the so-called "sleepwatcher" case.

Evidence presented during the trial included a video seized from Sinclair's home, which contained recordings of women undressing in their apartments.

The judge in Nova Scotia ruled that there was insufficient proof that Sinclair actually made the recordings, and acquitted him.

He was however, convicted of a separate break and enter, and sentenced to five years, which he has now served.

At Sinclair's hearing in St. John's Friday, Judge Mike Madden asked the Crown to explain exactly what evidence it is relying on with respect to its references to voyeurism.

Madden noted that Sinclair was found not guilty of voyeurism-related offences in 2012, and the Nova Scotia judge didn't put much weight on a psychologist's report which referenced that in his sentencing hearing for the break and enter.

'He doesn't have a history of hurting people'

In her submissions to the court, defence lawyer O'Gorman questioned whether the RNC officer's fear of a future break and enter with voyeurism met the test for the type of peace bond sought by police.

"Why is he up for a peace bond like this when he doesn't have a history of hurting people?" O'Gorman said.

She indicated that her review of past case law did not turn up anybody in a similar situation to her client.

Barry Edward Sinclair is pictured in this undated file image.

"In his case, the officer is not afraid of violence," O'Gorman noted.

She also questioned whether the "severe psychological damage" test is met in this case, pointing to comments made by the Nova Scotia judge in sentencing Sinclair for the 2012 break and enter.

That judge noted that "there was no evidence of particular trauma or upset to the victims" and "no violence, threat or aggression."

The peace bond matter will return to court on Feb. 23, for a decision on O'Gorman's request for a directed verdict.