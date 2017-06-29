About 80 breast cancer survivors are in central Newfoundland for the next three days, taking part in a dragon boat adventure.

'We're a powerful bunch of 84 women that got it done.' - Pat Oake

It's called Slay the Gander, and was organized by the Avalon Dragons in partnership with the Central NL Dragons and the Town of Appleton.

A dragon boat is a row boat typically decorated to resemble a dragon, propelled with paddles by a large crew and used for racing.

Joanne Power is with Central Dragons, a dragon boat club that was formed last year in Gander. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Dragon boat races for breast cancer survivors have become popular in Paradise over the last 10 years with the Central NL Dragons launching a similar event last year.

Slay the Dragon brings both Newfoundland groups together, and also includes dragon boaters from across Canada. The average age of the women involved is 61, and over the course of three days they will paddle 40 km along Gander Lake from Little Harbour to Appleton.

Breast Cancer survivors storm across the finish line at Dragon Boat races in Paradise in 2016. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Like sisters

Between paddling, the women will camp overnight at spots along the lake and take part in activities such as yoga, singing and dancing.

"They're all like sisters. This is really our own [people], and it's marvelous," said Doreen Reardigan, an 86-year-old member of the Avalon Dragons who has survived two bouts of breast cancer.

"For me it's the friendship really, and the help and support. All these outings and paddlings on the pond and everything — it just makes you feel good to be alive."

Doreen Reardigan, 86, is a two-time breast cancer survivor who's been a member of the Avalon Dragons for six years. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

After all the work of organizing the event, there was some fear this week that the weather could prevent the women from getting out on the water.

That's why Joanne Power of Central Dragons was so ecstatic when the all-clear was given Thursday morning to start the trek.

"Just knowing we're getting out for one day makes it all worth it," she said. "They [mainlanders] will have a paddling experience, and they will have a Newfoundland experience, they will be hosted nicely and they will have a great time."

The plan is to finish up in Appleton on Saturday with a special Canada Day celebration.

Pat Oake first got involved with Central Dragons six months ago. She knew Gander Lake would be the perfect spot for a three-day adventure. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Tent full of fridges and stoves

Pat Oake of Central Dragons knew Gander Lake would be the perfect spot to host the event.

She said Slay the Dragon wouldn't be possible without all the volunteers and the people of Gander and Appleton who came together to make it happen.

"You have no idea of the logistics of getting everything you need for 100 people from Gander to Little Harbour," she said.

"We have everything in that tent from fridges, to deep freezes, BBQs, stoves — we're a powerful bunch of 84 women that got it done."