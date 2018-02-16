Police are investigating reports of slashed tires in the Eric Street area of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says several people reported having tires slashed on their vehicles overnight Wednesday in the Eric Street area, just west of downtown.

Bill Frampton was one of those who woke up Thursday morning and noticed a tire on his vehicle was flat, at first thinking there had been a leak.

Eric Street is a St. John's Street just west of downtown. (Google Maps)

After trying to pump it up he realized there was a clean cut in the side of the tire, that he said couldn't have just happened naturally. While he was coming to that realization, he noticed another vehicle pass by with the same problem.

"The air was coming right out the side of 'er, and there was a guy driving down the road who didn't realize he had a flat tire too," Frampton told the St. John's Morning Show. "So I guess it was more than one of us who had a bad morning."

Randomly targeted?

Since then, Frampton has heard of at least three others who were also targeted. He's questioning why someone would go out of their way to cause so much trouble for him and others living in the area.

"I'm wondering if it was a random attack on me," he said. "At first that's what I thought, 'Why would anyone do that to me?'".

"You would need a fairly sharp knife, there's a clear gash in the side of er, probably an inch long and done with a really pointy knife."

This slash was found on Bill Frampton's tire when he woke up Thursday morning. (Submitted by Bill Frampton)

Frampton said he had a spare tire handy, so the slashing didn't cost him too much. He said he wasn't really shaken up about the whole incident either, and while it was a hassle he said it won't be keeping him awake at night.

"You just get up and go about your day and try not to worry about it too much," he said. "It's just a pain to have to change the flat, ya know"?

The RNC said it increased patrols in the area in response to the complaints, and was asking the public to report all suspicious activity by contacting them or Crime Stoppers.