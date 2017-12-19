A St. John's girl came up with an ingenious plan to get Santa's attention — and get rid of her pesky older brother.

Jennifer Murphy, 9, was playing in the snow Sunday with her mother Jo-Ann Murphy when she came up with an idea.

The missive to the North Pole, written in the snow in bold red letters, said, "Santa stop here. Leave presents, take brother!"

But Jennifer's brother Ryan, 13, isn't sleeping with one eye open just yet.

Their mom said he laughed off the good-natured joke, but we'll find out if he'll still be laughing when Santa comes down the chimney.

