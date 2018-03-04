It was an emotional Christmas for Sara Bugden. On Dec. 1, she lost her sister Stephanie to suicide after a lifetime of mental illness.

Bugden searched for support while she grieved the loss of her sister, but came up empty handed.

"I've never dealt with anything like this before in my life," said Bugden, who lives in Corner Brook. "I've searched for something to help, to join … nothing sparked my interest."

Designing for a difference

Budgen wanted to raise awareness of mental health issues, so she took matter into her own hands, literally.

With an idea that sparked while shopping, she ran home and began sketching T-shirt designs.

"I thought of an idea and when I got home and I doodled something on the computer," said Budgen.

She posted the original designs on social media Feb 24. in hopes of donating sales to mental health charities.

Sara Bugden's T-shirt designs are selling fast. (Facebook/Sara Bugden)

By Tuesday, she had already collected orders for more than 350 T-shirts with more orders still to be counted.

"I had hoped I might sell maybe 40 T-shirts and I would have been proud. It's blown up."

Budgen created three different designs — Warr;or, Cont;nue and Surv;ve — each representing the beginning, middle and end of the story of mental illness.

The semicolons are deliberate too. They are in memory of her sister.

"The semicolon is used when an author could have chosen to end their sentence but chose not to," said Bugden. "My sister had a tattoo on her wrist that said, 'My story hasn't ended.'

"She used this tattoo to show that she chose to continue — that she didn't want to end her story."

Stephanie Bugden ended her life in December after decades battling depression and bipolar disorder. (image supplied)

Bugden said her sister lost her battle with mental illness not because she didn't put up a great fight but because she couldn't fight anymore. Designing T-shirts is how she will ensure her sister's story continues. It's also her way of dealing with her own loss.

"People just want someone to be vocal about it and show them that they are part of it," said Bugden. "I've had numerous messages and comments about how people have been affected by mental illness and suicide and they are so supportive."

Still more to come

Response to the T-shirts has been overwhelming for Bugden. She has just launched an online store to deal with new orders but promises to keep the original Facebook page running too.

'She has been very vocal about her illness … that's why I know she would love what I'm doing right now.' - Sarah Bugden

Bugden also has more designs in the works and will launch them once everything settles down a bit.

She said she will make a decision soon about where to donate the money raised so far.

For now, Budgen will continue her Corner Brook Public Library job by day and work as a T-shirt designer by night. It's a lot of hard work but it's all for her sister.

"She has been very vocal about her illness … that's why I know she would love what I'm doing right now," said Bugden.

"This is the first time in months that I've been truly happy. I'm so happy."