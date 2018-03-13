An independent investigation's findings into an allegation of sexual assault against a male Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer will soon be handed to the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in Halifax, which investigates serious incidents which arise from the actions of police, were called about the allegation made by a woman to the RNC in summer 2017.

John Scott, interim SIRT director, said he began his work on the file in October and investigated it until December.

The incident happened in Conception Bay South, Scott said, and dates back within the last eight years.

