The Sir Robert Bond, a ferry tied up in Lewisporte for the past couple of years, shipped rail cars, passengers and vehicles across Newfoundland and Labrador for 42 years.

Up next? Shipping peat moss to the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.

But first, the Ontario-made vessel will undergo a refit in Clarenville by the Burry Group.

A New Brunswick company purchased the vessel from the provincial government in September for $615,000.

Work on the Sir Robert Bond is expected to be finished by May. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We're doing a vessel life extension on the boat," said Peter Dean, technical manager for the Burry Group.

"Right now what we're doing is verifying that all the pumps work. We have electricians making sure all the motors and electrical systems are in good condition."

The refit is one of the biggest projects the Burry Group of Companies has taken on at their shipyard. The Sir Robert Bond arrived in Clarenville in December, and work is expected to be completed in May.

The Sir Robert Bond will soon ship peat moss. Peter Dean with the Burry Group says there's a lot of proud workers doing the refit. #CBCnl pic.twitter.com/foCsdgtMnD — @ChrisEnsingCBC

The ship is expected to deliver 8,000 bales of peat moss — about 175 truck loads — every two weeks.

"It's a great sense of pride to work on this vessel," said Glen Burry, president of the Burry Group of Companies.

"This vessel goes back eons, a long, long time."

Searching for perfect

Burry said he spent years traveling the world searching for the perfect boat for Beausejour Peat Moss.

"I've been to Spain and France, down the Mediterranean, as far away as Panama, looking at vessels," Burry told CBC News.

"We've chased them, nearly got them, had them sold out from under us. Always trying to get the best price of course, and this vessel came up and we took a look at it — it was kind of amazing, right in our backyard."

Burry Group President Glen Burry said they searched the world for the perfect vessel - and found the Sir Robert Bond a few hours away. pic.twitter.com/qUXOoImMAp — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Burry said one of the bonuses of working on a local ship is hearing about the history from people who have first-hand experience on the vessel.

Local pride

"A lot of the older guys that worked on this vessel are dropping by, talking about it and reminiscing about their experiences," said Burry. "She served the province very well and she's still in good shape."

"Needs a little bit of TLC but she's still very strong."

Glen Burry, president of the Burry Group of Companies, says there's a strong sense of pride in working on a historic vessel. (Chris Ensing/CBC )

At the shipyard, Dean agreed, saying there's a lot of work to be done but the crew on board is getting a lot out of working on the old ship.

"The feeling around the yard is a lot of pride," he said, "in the fact that most people know this boat — everybody is familiar with the boat around the province."

It's also been a boost for the local employment. The Burry Group employs more than 100 people at their shipyard, and Burry said the Sir Robert Bond itself will require at least 25 people to run operations and maintenance.