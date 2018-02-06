Sinkhole swallows stretch of Trans-Canada in western Newfoundland

A sinkhole has devoured a chunk of the Trans-Canada Highway on Newfoundland's west coast.

One lane and the shoulder of a stretch of the highway west of South Branch are affected.

RCMP are warning drivers that eastbound traffic is down to one lane and people are asked to slow down in the area.

The Department of Transportation and Works said heavy rains in the area caused the washout and that crews are working to repair the stretch of road on Newfoundland's west coast.