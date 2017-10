A morning commuter on the Trans-Canada Highway ran through a guardrail and into a ditch near Gander Friday when he swerved to avoid a moose.

The RCMP say a 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries in the crash, near the Cooper Boulevard intersection with Gander at about 7:30 a.m.

The driver, who is from Gander, left the scene before police arrived and was located later.

His vehicle was removed from the ditch by 11 a.m.