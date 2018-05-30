Ending child support clawbacks will help families 'get ahead,' says Single Parent Association

The Single Parent Association is applauding the recommendation from Newfoundland and Labrador's Child and Youth Advocate to change the province's income support rules.

"In some provinces, they've already made the move that it's not clawed back," says Elaine Balsom, executive director of the Single Parent Association of N.L. (SPA).

"This allows children — especially children — to get ahead and to pursue a positive future and be empowered for that."

The Single Parent Association provides various services such as its thrift shop and food bank. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Currently in Newfoundland and Labrador, support payments from the Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour are docked dollar for dollar when a parent pays child support.

But a recent report found 99.7 per cent of the time that ends up affecting single mothers.

While some figures show the money clawed back is less than $300 a month, Balsom said that can make a big impact on mothers and their children.

She said it could mean the difference between picking up groceries, getting their children to school on time, or having money for the bus.

The SPA offices in St. John's services more than 125 single parent families with monthly food hampers. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"I was just talking to a mom today, she's on income support. The income support will say that because you're getting child support … they'll cut off the check even before she gets it," Balsom told CBC's Here & Now.

"That's a hardship in terms of food for the month, it creates hardship for rent, for bus passes, for any type of activity."

Change needed

At the SPA's offices in St. John's, more than 125 single parent families are fed with monthly hampers, and Balsom said she sees firsthand the need for this recommended change.

Al Hawkins, the minister of advanced education, skills and labour, said the Child and Youth Advocate's report will be taken into account during preparations for the 2019 budget.