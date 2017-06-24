It was June 24, 1997 and tens of thousands of people descended upon Bonavista on a cold, rainy day for the big event.

Cabot 500 celebrations were plenty, but the party in Bonavista 20 years ago was the culmination of it all on an international stage.

Even Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were there to greet the replica of European explorer John Cabot's ship, The Matthew, and its crew.

"Music was playing, trumpets were trumpeting, and people were starting to realize that it wasn't really a boat they were selling," said Joe O'Brien.

The Matthew replica ship sits in Bonavista harbour as bundled-up revellers enjoy Cabot 500 celebrations June 24, 1997. (CBC)

"It was an adventure to an adventurous place. And that's what makes Newfoundland unique, everything about it is an adventure," said O'Brien, owner of O'Brien's Whale and Bird Tours in Bay Bulls.

'At the front of the international stage'

The provincial government poured millions of dollars into Cabot 500 celebrations marking the day John Cabot sailed into Bonavista — discovering North America, as the story goes.

Despite the weather, local tour operators say it was the moment that changed how people viewed Newfoundland.

Joe O'Brien says tourists on his whale and bird tours comment on the people and the environment. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"We're a unique destination that they hadn't seen. People travelled all over the world, but Newfoundland wasn't talked about as a travel destination," said O'Brien.

"Since Cabot 500 we've adapted to many, many things," becoming a hot spot for food and culture, and a billion dollar tourism industry that's still growing, he said.

"Everything has gone on the international stage, and put us at the front of the international stage."

From events to everyday life

Up to Cabot 500, and for a few years after, the government sold Newfoundland and Labrador to tourists through main events.

Those celebrations started to change that.

"Everybody believed that you had to have a special event, to create an event, but it's really a place that creates an event and the people that make an event happen," said O'Brien.

"So they realized that it was the place to be, and it was the people that made the event. Because no matter how cold it was, everybody had an upbeat, positive feel about it," he said.

Regina McCarthy started McCarthy's Party tour company in St. John's in 1982. (McCarthy's Party)

Longtime tour operators like O'Brien and Regina McCarthy, who started McCarthy's Party in 1982, said visitors come for things Newfoundlanders take for granted: the people, culture, history, fresh air and scenery.

'It's almost like visiting a foreign country within your own country.' - Regina McCarthy

McCarthy said she's been delivering that message to the rest of Canada since she started in the business.

"It's almost like visiting a foreign country within your own country," she told Weekend AM's Heather Barrett.

"I think the biggest thing is that we are the flavour of the month now. Whereas when we first started in the business, which was 35 years ago, when you'd try and encourage people to come to Newfoundland the response would be, 'what would you want to go there for?'" said McCarthy.

'A huge project to take on'

June 24, 1997 was a big day for Newfoundland sailor Chris LeGrow as well.

He sailed on The Matthew from England re-enacting Cabot's journey. After 53 days at sea, they landed in Bonavista.

A shot from CBC's live national coverage of the Matthew sailing into Bonavista on June 24, 1997. (CBC)

At the time, he spoke with CBC's Debbie Cooper about the incredible experience.

"Just to think that it's exactly the same as they had it back then. And he was probably doing the same thing 500 years ago, and it hasn't changed at all. The Atlantic still looks the same as it did 500 years ago," LeGrow said.

Two decades later, he said he remembers the day very clearly – including all the festivities.

"It started a celebration in Newfoundland that lasted for a long time, and benefited many parts of the province."

Chris LeGrow in 1997, and today. LeGrow spent 53 days sailing across the Atlantic Ocean re-enacting John Cabot's journey. (CBC)

"It was a huge project to take on," with video of their trip broadcast each week on BBC and CBC, "and that really allowed us to display our spirit in the province. And people have been coming in droves ever since."