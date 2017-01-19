Are you ready for the weekend? Expect to shovel — a lot.

There is a serious snowstorm headed for the St. John's area Friday and Saturday, with Environment Canada estimating between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow — and maybe even more.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Avalon Peninsula, as well as the Clarenville and Bonavista region, for the weekend.

A map of where the winter storm watch has been issued for this weekend. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"Right now we're thinking between 20 and 30, possibly more — some guidance is showing that it could be more than 30 [centimetres]," Environment Canada meteorologist Spencer Clements said Thursday morning.

"So you should be prepared for significant amounts and especially for the reduced visibility and blowing snow for most of the weekend," Clements told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

An Environment Canada storm watch issued Thursday morning said it's too early to estimate total snowfall amounts, and Clements added "these ones are hard to track."

Heavy snow and blowing snow on the Avalon Peninsula will start Friday evening and continue through the night while spreading west, accompanied by strong winds with gusts near 90 km/hr or higher.

It's expected to taper to flurries Saturday evening or overnight, and could persist through the day Sunday.

Winds are expected to gradually decrease Saturday night through early Sunday.