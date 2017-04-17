The City of St. John's is reminding downtown drivers of a detour in effect for the next several months near Signal Hill to replace a century-old water main.

Work starts Monday, and will continue on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until July 15.

Detours will be in effect on Signal Hill Road, from Quidi Vidi Road to the lower entrance to the MUN Battery Facility near Cabot Avenue. The City tweeted a map of the detour route.

Signal Hill Road detour: 7am-7pm weekdays begins TODAY April 17, to facilitate a watermain replacement. https://t.co/SsZJax95CN #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/WG5sqAWj5S — @CityofStJohns

The detour is to accommodate for work to replace a water main on Signal Hill Road.

The 100-year-old water main in that area has had a number of breaks over the last year, causing flooding and major damage to property in the neighbourhood.

Residential traffic, as well as tour buses and delivery trucks, will have limited access where the work is being done.