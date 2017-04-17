A Memorial University international student has been charged with the attempted murder of another student on a Signal Hill trail, say police.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released few details about the incident, which they've described as an "altercation" that happened some time between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 7, as the students were hiking the Signal Hill trail system.

Police confirmed Monday that Masih Allahbakhshi, who was originally charged with assault, has been charged with attempted murder.

"In the course of the investigation, the grounds presented themselves to lay the charge," said RNC spokesperson Const. Geoff Higdon to CBC on Monday afternoon.

The new charge was sworn against Allahbakhshi in court Monday.