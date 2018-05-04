An app with the potential to save lives is now available for St. John's sex workers

When Victoria Head was killed in St. John's in November 2017, Anna Brophy of Telelink realized that she could make available technology that could help sex workers stay safe.

"It's just one too many deaths, so every time you see that, you just get really scared and worried for anyone else who's working in it," said Brophy, the company's director of customer success.

After hearing of Head's death, Brophy approached Thrive, a local non-profit working at the street level to help sex workers in the city, about making Aware 360 available for free in St. John's.

"We're always keeping track of anyone who's out and alone in possibly very dangerous situations," Brophy said.

"Where we are a women-owned organization, we really saw a good fit because a lot of the people we're working with on this particular project are female."

Pictured from left to right are Angela Crockwell of Thrive, Anna Brophy of Telelink and Tim Hopkins of Telus. Telelink worked with Thrive to make Aware 360 available to its workers and people in the sex trade. Telus donated $10,000 to cover data for the app. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Now Aware 360, a mobile app designed for people who work alone, is available at no cost for workers at Thrive and people working in the local sex trade.

Telus donated $10,000 to pay for data for the app's use in St. John's. Many sex workers have phones, but they do not necessarily have accounts that include data plans.

The open support for a group that is historically stigmatized is amazing to see, said Angela Crockwell, the director of Thrive.

How Aware 360 works

Users of the app check in at the start of their shift, and set a time to check back in to Aware 360.

Through the phone's GPS, the app is connected to Telelink call-centre staff 24/7. The GPS tracking is activated when the user logs into the app, and deactivated when the user logs out.

"If they don't check back in, then they'll get a reminder to do so," Crockwell said.

"And then if there's multiple attempts to try to reach somebody, then again, there's an escalation clause where Thrive could be contacted or the police could be contacted."

Pressing the emergency button indicates that the user is in trouble and needs help immediately.

The app is already used by Indigenous women along the Highway of Tears in British Columbia, where dozens of missing and murdered women and girls were last seen alive, said Steve Matthews, who works with Aware 360 in Calgary.

Brophy believes that having the app may have saved a life.

"If she was checking in, and if she missed her check in, then we would have caught that alert and we would have acted on it," she said.