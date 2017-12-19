These dads never thought they'd ever take the stage, but that's what they did.

They practised for hours at Revolutions Dance in Mount Pearl, under the guidance of studio owner and choreographer Krista Batstone.

It was all in the name of a Christmas surprise — and some would joke a miracle — for their kids who are enrolled in dance classes at the studio.

They performed the routine at the studio's year-end Christmas recital.

The good sports are Rob Campbell, Shawn Williams, Kenny Williams, Roger Dooley, Rob Baldwin, Dave Oldford, Sheldon Mackey, Tony Sandbrook, Mark Alivio, Paul Burke, Art Singleton and Scott Parsons.

Check out all the smooth moves, and the shocked reactions, in the video below.