Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a downtown assault in St. John's — and are also looking for the sawed-off shotgun they say the suspect used to threaten a woman.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Tuesday they responded to a complaint Monday morning of threats and assault the night before in a downtown home.

After the police investigation, a 25-year-old St. John's man has been charged with assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, uttering threats to cause death or serious bodily harm, and breach of court orders. Police the suspect allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun at the time and was threatening to use it to hurt a woman.

The RNC say they haven't found the suspect or the shotgun yet. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who was not identified by police.