A woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting complaint in central St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they received a shoplifting report around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A business said a woman took items and fled the store when security tried to detain her. Police found her nearby.

The 28-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats, resisting arrest, and breach of probation. She was held for a court appearance Thursday morning.