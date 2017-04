The RCMP are on the hunt for a suspected shooter after a man was shot at a home in Avondale early Friday evening.

The man is believed to be in stable condition in hospital in St. John's after being shot in the leg.

Police have set up caution tape around a home on Mason's Road where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The shooter reportedly left the scene in a dark burgundy Honda Civic, with tinted windows.

Reports say there are four people in the vehicle.