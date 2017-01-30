The president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador says Canada has no place for the hate and violence shown Sunday night in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left at least six people dead.

Syed Pirzada learned about the shooting moments before speaking to the St. John's Morning Show Monday.

"I'm actually still in shock, and my sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in Quebec," said Pirzada.

Syed Pirzada, president of the Muslim Association in N.L., says the shootings should be loudly condemned.

"I just have no words to explain my sorrow and grief that this is happening in our country, in Canada."

After living in St. John's for almost 20 years he said he's "not seen such type of terrorist act or violence."

"I'm so deeply affected by this."

'Canada has no place for such hate'

It's not clear what motivated the Quebec City shooters, but Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has described it as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

A pig's head was left on the front steps of the same mosque last year.

"You can tolerate all the small things, somebody throwing garbage, somebody throwing a stone ... I consider that as just minor, somebody who is upset taking out his frustration," said Pirzada.

"But this killing, coming with a plan, coming with this intent — I have not seen this type of violence, at least in Canada. This is unheard of in our country. That's why it's very, very upsetting and alarming," he said.

Newfoundland and Labrador supports immigration and we welcome anyone who is seeking a safe & supportive community to live. #WelcometoCanada — @PremierofNL

"Canada has no place for such violence. Canada has no place for such hate, hate crimes," he said. "It should be condemned in [the] harshest possible words.

Father's Pain

Sunday night's shooting led to a difficult conversation between Hasan Hai, a Muslim living in St. John's, and his two children during the ride to school Monday.

"I had to tell my eight and 10 year old why was I crying," said Hai.

He told his kids that "some bad people, they hurt some people in Quebec City."

Muslim father Hasan Hai said he was in tears trying to explain Sunday's shooting in Quebec to his children. (Sherry Vivan/CBC News)

When his kids asked why, Hai answered that the shooters "hated them because they were different."

"Is that because of Donald Trump?" Hai's daughter replied.

"I said in part, yes. It's people like him, leaders like him spreading a narrative of hate and making it okay for everyone else to act and feel like that," said Hai.

"No one should have that conversation with their kids or any child."

Trump troubles

Pirzada said the Muslim community in St. John's is concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, announced Friday night.

"It is creating lots of discussion, lots of frustration ... and there's a lot of ambiguity."

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski - RTSXU3O

He said this is just one of Trump's executive orders, and the next four years will be very interesting for the U.S. and its neighbours.

"Who is going to benefit? As far as I see, only the terrorists, only the terrorists and their supporters will benefit from this division among our countries," he said.

"And not only that, in the communities, we need to have a dialogue about peace."

MUN waives fees for affected students

Memorial University denounced Trump's travel ban in a release issued Monday afternoon, and has taken several measures to offer "immediate and tangible support" to students and faculty affected by the 90-day travel restriction to the U.S.

The university said the ban affects international studies, academic conferences, and family relationships of people within the university community.

Over @MemorialU VP and Provost Noreen Goldman discusses how the university is reacting to the travel ban. #cbcnl https://t.co/wH4CpPSRNO pic.twitter.com/OJCExY9uS8 — @ChrisEnsingCBC

"And it poses a significant threat to the free flow of people and ideas and to the values of diversity, inclusion and openness, hallmarks of a strong and healthy society," the release said.

MUN is waiving application fees for students from the U.S. and the seven countries affected (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) for 90 days.

The university said it's looking into first-semester scholarships for affected students and extra help for students considering travel to the U.S. for academic purposes or requiring immigration advice.

Displays of support

Monday afternoon the City of St. John's lowered their flags to half-mast in honour of the shooting victims, according to a Facebook post from Ron Ellsworth.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador also announced on Twitter they would be lowering the flags on the Quebec-Labrador.