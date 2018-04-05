Unsafe Shoal Harbour bridge in Clarenville closed indefinitely

The Shoal Harbour bridge in Clarenville has been found unsafe for drivers and is shut down until further notice.

Clarenville Mayor Frazer Russell confirmed the news on Thursday in an interview with CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

"It's going to be a long time before this problem, I feel, will be corrected," he said.

The bridge is used by commuters travelling to and from Clarenville, said Russell, including residents travelling to the George's Brook area, Random Island and the Bonavista Peninsula.

Russell said the town initially expected the bridge to need only minor repairs, but instead may be looking at a $3.2-million price tag if the provincial government deems the bridge in need of a replacement.

He said the town consulted an outside engineering firm to inspect the bridge and found there was serious deterioration on the bridge.

Now, the town is waiting for the province to complete its own inspection report before making any decision

Traffic diverted in meantime

Russell said traffic that usually goes through the Shoal Harbour bridge has been diverted along Shoal Harbour Road while the town figures out its next steps.

He said there's already been safety concerns about the increased traffic on the new route, which has steep inclines, large turns and narrow shoulders.

To combat that, he said, the town is looking at restricting certain vehicles, like heavy duty transport trucks, from using the route.

Russell is hoping to meet with Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce to discuss the status of the bridge next week