A widow in Sydney, N.S., is accusing a town council in Newfoundland of "duping" her into swapping beachfront property for a useless piece of land that can't be developed.

"I couldn't believe that these people — my husband's homeland, and these people that my husband knew — I couldn't believe that they would be so dishonest and deceitful," Shirley Barnes said.

"I was very upset and annoyed with them."

Many of her concerns relate to the actions of previous town councils in Norris Point, a town on the edge of Gros Morne National Park, on Newfoundland's west coast.

Officials with the current council declined interview requests.

"Because this is a legal issue, council has been advised to not comment on the allegations from Mrs. Barnes," Jennifer Samms, the town clerk/manager, noted in an email to CBC News.

And Memorial University — which benefitted from the land swap, but was not a direct player in the deal — is also not doing interviews.

MUN issued a statement, noting that there is "no reason to believe anyone from Memorial University acted in bad faith during the transactions at that time."

Planned to retire in Norris Point

The story begins decades ago.

Shirley Barnes and her husband Clarence had hoped to build a retirement home in Norris Point.

She says they acquired the beachfront land, which belonged to her husband's grandmother, back in the 1960s.

They used it for several summers as a cottage, and family and friends weekended there.

Shirley Barnes and her husband Clarence (pictured) had originally planned to build a retirement home in Norris Point, but he died in 1989. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Eventually, they rented the home for the winters. Then, an "unfortunate accident" happened, according to Barnes. While tenants were living there, a fire broke out, and the structure burned down.

But the land remained.

Clarence died in 1989, at the age of just 49.

Shirley Barnes says she was working to support her family and educate her children.

But she held onto the land, hoping it could be used by family in the future.

MUN expresses interest

Fast forward to a new millennium — 2000 and 2001.

Memorial University wanted beachfront property — including the Barnes family land — to build a marine research facility in the town.

Barnes said the professor she spoke with informed her that the university could expropriate, so she ultimately reached a deal with the town council to swap her property on Clarke's Road for two other lots in the town.

The university footed the legal fees, and got the land it wanted.

The Bonne Bay Marine Station in Norris Point had its official opening in 2002. (CBC file picture)

Everyone seemed happy with the arrangement.

The Bonne Bay Marine Station opened in 2002, and continues operating there to this day.

Time passed. Barnes says she paid her taxes; her new land sat vacant.

More than a decade later, she realized she would never build there, and decided to sell.

And that, she said, is when she got a big surprise.

Put property on the market

The assessed value of the property climbed over the years — from $2,300 to the current $39,200.

Barnes became ill, her kids moved away, and she decided that she would never use the land after all. So she put it on the market, and said she found an interested buyer.

That buyer lived near St. John's, but had family in Norris Point. So he had a relative go to the town council, to ask about building permits.

According to Barnes, he was told that there were two restrictions on the property.

One meant that any construction had to be 50 feet from the middle of the road. The other related to a small stream running across the boundary line, which also required a 50-foot buffer.

The end result?

"The only amount of land that was left to build a home on was 15 feet, and now you really couldn't build a house on 15 feet of land, could you?" Barnes said.

When the prospective buyer was informed of those restrictions, Barnes said, the deal fell through.

Shirley Barnes swapped beachfront property for other plots of land in Norris Point. (CBC)

She insisted she was never told of those restrictions when she bought the land.

If she had, she "absolutely [would] not" have agreed to the land swap.

"Because I couldn't build on it," she said. "And if I was going to build a summer home on it, it had to be larger than 15 feet wide."

She alleges council knew about the restriction when it agreed to the land flip more than 15 years ago — because someone else had the same problem.

Prior deal 30 years ago

Keith Oram says he reached a deal with the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation to buy the same land about 30 years ago.

But Oram told CBC News he ran into a similar set of restrictions after he approached the town.

"I couldn't build onto it, I couldn't do anything with it," he said.

'They cannot sell you a piece of land telling you that it is a development lot, when they know that it's not.' - Keith Oram

"So I went back to Newfoundland and Labrador Housing and I said, 'You know what, you sold me a piece of land that I cannot use, so I want my money back.' So they obliged. They did give me back my money."

Oram said he knows it is the same piece of property now owned by Barnes, because it's straight across the road from his mother's, and that's why he was interested in buying it.

"When they pass you the rules and regulations, you've got to be 50 feet from the brook and 50 feet from the centre of the road. You can't build on it," Oram said.

"They cannot sell you a piece of land telling you that it is a development lot, when they know that it's not."

He said the town council should have been aware of those issues before selling it to Barnes in a land swap.

"They knew because they went through it with me," he said.

Norris Point officials did not address a CBC News email outlining Oram's prior experiences with the same piece of land.

Hired a lawyer, but no lawsuit filed

More than a year ago, Barnes hired a lawyer, who wrote the town and the university.

Nothing was resolved, and she never followed through with a lawsuit.

Her lawyer told her she could lose, and end up having to pay legal fees for all parties.

'They're still sending me bills on the $39,000 value of this useless piece of property that they will not give me a building permit on. It doesn't make sense to me.' - Shirley Barnes

She still gets property tax bills, but says she stopped paying a few years back.

"They're still sending me bills on the $39,000 value of this useless piece of property that they will not give me a building permit on," Barnes said.

"It doesn't make sense to me. Somewhere along the line, someone is duping me and they're not very honest."

While Norris Point town officials are not commenting on the matter now, it appears to have been raised at an Aug. 17, 2016, council meeting.

It was dealt with unanimously: "Be it resolved that council agrees to write a letter to property owner of 16-18 Circular Drive stating what the town's current regulations are. All in favour. Carried."