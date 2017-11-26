The Canadian Coast Guard is sending help as the ship formerly known as Jana is disabled and drifting — again.

The ship was tied up in Argentia in September 2014 after running into engine troubles offshore.

On Saturday, after three years of being stranded in Newfoundland, the crew of 11 Eastern Europeans set sail.

They made it 12 kilometres offshore before experiencing engine troubles and setting adrift again.

The ship left Argentia on Saturday before promptly running into trouble. (Submitted by Anne Budgell)

While there is no cargo onboard, there is nearly 2,000 barrels of fuel.

The vessel, now called the MV Baby Leeyn, had not declared a distress signal as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, but search and rescue units are on standby.

The crew of eight Ukrainians and three Russians struggled while in Newfoundland — CBC reported the ship's owners refused to pay them.

According to a release from the Canadian Coast Guard, the ship's crew is continuing efforts to fix the engines, but has called in a tug to fix a tow line to the endangered ship.

That tug boat was on scene as of Sunday afternoon, but it is unclear if a tow line has yet been attached.

The Jana was adrift in August 2014 and eventually ended up in Argentia. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

The Baby Leeyn is about 12 kilometres south of Cape St. Mary's, where gale wind and wave warnings are in effect.

According to Environment Canada, winds are gusting north of 60 kilometres per hour, with waves topping six metres.

The Coast Guard says it has hired a second tugboat, the MV Placentia Hope, to lend an extra hand.

It has also sent its own ship, the Sir William Alexander, to keep watch on the situation. That ship is expected to arrive on Sunday evening.

The Baby Leeyn is carring 250 tonnes of heavy propulsion fuel and 35 tonnes of marine diesel.