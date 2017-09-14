Don't let the cone-shaped hats and driving in circles in miniature cars fool you — Shriners across Newfoundland and Labrador are hard at work, which has earned them a new honour.
More than 400 were lauded in St. John's Thursday as the organization was inducted into the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Volunteer Hall of Fame.
"The Shriners help sick children and the work that they do is invaluable," said Trudy Carlisle, who is the provincial chapter's executive director for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.
"They do thousands of hours of volunteering that contributes to the very fabric of our society," she added.
Millions raised to help sick children
Shriners all across the country raise millions of dollars annually to provide medical care for sick children — including in Newfoundland and Labrador — at 22 hospitals the organization has built across North America.
"Right now we have a group of about 20 patients in this province who are back and forth to Montreal, to Boston, to get care and they avail of the services that we offer free of charge. It's a very well-oiled machine," said Paul Rose, the Chief Rabban with Mazol Shriners in St. John's
They help a range of children, from burn victims and children with cleft palates to others with spinal cord injuries.
"We have had cases where individuals have incurred costs of up to $130,000. In one case, we brought in an air ambulance from Cincinnati and that was a fairly expensive undertaking. We will pay the price for whatever is needed with no cost to the family," said Rose.
Fezes and clown cars
They do serious work but the fezes, or hats, and Middle Eastern symbols they've adopted remains mystifying to some. Mazol Shriners Potentate Rolly Card says it's part of a decades-old tradition of trying to put the "fun" in fundraising.
"The Shrine clubs form units like clown units, band units, Keystone cops and motorized units to bring fun into the organization," said Card.
"In the 1920s, the original founders wanted something that set them apart from other organizations. So they decided on a Middle-Eastern theme and chose the symbols based on that. So we have used these symbols since the very beginning."
Other inductees celebrated
The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award 2017 Hall of Fame inductees also included five other volunteers Thursday.
- St. Philip's Women's Institute for its work helping people affected by Alzheimer's or cancer
- Diane Daly for fundraising for the Swilers Rugby Complex in St. John's.
- Elaine Dobbin for her efforts helping people with autism
- Several central Newfoundland communities for their help involving stranded passengers on Sept. 11, 2001
- Gary Corbett, of Holyrood, for his volunteer work to ensure sports programs are available in this province