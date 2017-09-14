Don't let the cone-shaped hats and driving in circles in miniature cars fool you — Shriners across Newfoundland and Labrador are hard at work, which has earned them a new honour.

More than 400 were lauded in St. John's Thursday as the organization was inducted into the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Volunteer Hall of Fame.

"The Shriners help sick children and the work that they do is invaluable," said Trudy Carlisle, who is the provincial chapter's executive director for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

"They do thousands of hours of volunteering that contributes to the very fabric of our society," she added.

Trudy Carlisle says the Shriners deserve the honour of being inducted into the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Volunteer Hall of Fame. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Millions raised to help sick children

Shriners all across the country raise millions of dollars annually to provide medical care for sick children — including in Newfoundland and Labrador — at 22 hospitals the organization has built across North America.

"Right now we have a group of about 20 patients in this province who are back and forth to Montreal, to Boston, to get care and they avail of the services that we offer free of charge. It's a very well-oiled machine," said Paul Rose, the Chief Rabban with Mazol Shriners in St. John's

They help a range of children, from burn victims and children with cleft palates to others with spinal cord injuries.

Paul Rose is with the Shriners organization in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We have had cases where individuals have incurred costs of up to $130,000. In one case, we brought in an air ambulance from Cincinnati and that was a fairly expensive undertaking. We will pay the price for whatever is needed with no cost to the family," said Rose.

Fezes and clown cars

They do serious work but the fezes, or hats, and Middle Eastern symbols they've adopted remains mystifying to some. Mazol Shriners Potentate Rolly Card says it's part of a decades-old tradition of trying to put the "fun" in fundraising.

"The Shrine clubs form units like clown units, band units, Keystone cops and motorized units to bring fun into the organization," said Card.

Rolly Card, right, leads the Shriners Club in St. John's and says their hats and other symbols help members stand out in what can be a crowded fundraising field. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"In the 1920s, the original founders wanted something that set them apart from other organizations. So they decided on a Middle-Eastern theme and chose the symbols based on that. So we have used these symbols since the very beginning."

Other inductees celebrated

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award 2017 Hall of Fame inductees also included five other volunteers Thursday.