More than 100 people marched through the streets of Sheshatshiu, Labrador on Monday, in what was the second demonstration this summer against corrupt election campaigns.

Ahead of Innu Nation elections scheduled for Wednesday, organizer Ben Penashue said he wanted to send a message to anyone vying to become grand chief, deputy chief, or a board member.

Organizer Benjamin Penashue, right says this election has been much quieter than others and that reports of vote buying are down. (Bailey White/CBC)

"The children are going to be heard," Penashue said. "It's going to be more and more difficult [for] candidates in the next elections to buy votes."

In the past, Penashue said, Innu Nation and band council elections in Natuashish and Sheshatshiu have been tainted by candidates who ply voters with cash or alcohol.

"People were getting alcohol for free, drugs, whatever it was they wanted," he said. "But this election is quite different than it was three years ago."

Five young people from Sheshatshiu played music for the crowd that gathered at the end of a march through town. (Bailey White/CBC)

Demonstrators marched behind children who carried banners through the streets of Sheshatshiu to an outdoor barbeque and concert.

Sam Rich, a 19-year-old volunteer who was working the barbeque, said a candidate offered him money during this campaign.

"I actually got $20 off someone just for saying, 'Oh, I'll vote for you.'"

He said the exchange made him skeptical about the election and candidates' motives.

"Do you really want change or do you just want power and control?"​

'It's all about the children, because they are the future.'

- Toni Lampe

Penashue said while cases of vote buying still happen, they are becoming more rare.

"Some candidates — I don't know who — but I know there's some distributing money or alcohol, but it went down dramatically."

Where once candidates offered late-night booze-fuelled parties, Penashue said now the normal campaign event is a family barbeque or community concert.

"I'm very proud of the candidates that did a sober campaign," he said. "I give all the credit to the kids of the community. All this is for them."

Toni Lampe, 19, brought her 6-month old son to the march. She says she's impressed by the turnout. (Bailey White/CBC)

Toni Lampe, 19, brought her six-month-old son to the march.

"I like seeing how this community comes together," she said. "It's all about the children, because they are the future, the future leaders, the future board directors, and chiefs."

Penashue said a similar march was held in Natuashish last week, and he'll continue to organize during future elections.

"The youth are not going to stay silent."