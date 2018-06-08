Sheshatshiu Innu School's class of 2018 sets graduating record

After several years of increasing numbers of high school graduates, the Sheshatshiu Innu School has set a new record.

This June, 21 students formed the Class of 2018, the most graduates the school has ever had since it opened in September 2009.

"It feels good. I cried so many times. I've been waiting for that moment for so long," Dasi Obed told the Labrador Morning Show about going to her graduation ceremony with her parents in attendance.

"I didn't think I would make it that far."

'The numbers speak for themselves'

The 2018 record is part of a growing graduation trend in the community.

"We've had a total of 94 graduates since 2009, which is amazing," said Elena Andrew, the school's director of education, adding that growth is a source of pride not only for the school itself, but also the entire community.

"We're always really excited to see big numbers," she said. "Students are staying in school and it's really great to see."

The 21 graduates partied at their prom last weekend. (Sheshatshiu Innu School/Facebook)

Andrew said she was the only graduate in the Class of 1999 at Peenamin McKenzie school, which operated in the community prior to the Sheshatshiu Innu School's opening.

"My schooling experience was not the greatest, and I think that the experience that the kids have now is a lot more positive than what it was before," she said.

The Sheshatshiu Innu School is run by Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education, unlike the previous school, which operated under the Labrador School Board.

"Before the Innu took over the school, I don't think the Labrador School Board was doing very well with the Inuk education of Innu children. But now since 2009, the numbers speak for themselves," Andrew said.

"Innu people knew what their kids wanted and what they needed, and there's a sense of pride in Innu running their own education."

Some of the members of the Class of 2018 at Sheshatshiu Innu School discuss their graduation and future plans. (Bailey White/CBC)

Post-secondary plans

Many of the school's past graduates have moved on to post-secondary education, Andrew said, and three from the community graduated from their programs this spring.

Obed plans to take some university courses through college, with the eventual goal of being a police officer, and perhaps eventually working as one in Labrador.

Elena Andrew, the Innu School Board's Director of Education in Sheshatshiu, says that a lot has changed since she graduated high school in the community. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Another graduating student, Aurora Andrew, hopes to complete a heavy equipment operation program in Badger. She said her career goal was inspired by a class trip that included a tour of the industrial site at Voisey's Bay.

"It looks fun," Andrew said of her prospective career.

"It's fun to drive around with those big haul trucks."

The graduating students held their prom last weekend, and on Saturday some of the students from the class head to Toronto for a graduation trip that will mix education and celebration.

The students will visit some post-secondary institutions in the Toronto area, Andrew said.

"But it's also a fun trip, to celebrate what they've accomplished."

