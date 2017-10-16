Changes are coming to the Residential Tenancies Act to help deal with the conflicts arising between landlords and tenants, Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh said Monday.

Ammendments will be made to the act, which deals with residential rental properties, during the fall or spring session of the House of Assembly, she said.

The details of those amendments were not disclosed, but Gambin-Walsh said it would not involve writing a new act entirely.

Gambin-Walsh acknowledged the biggest challenge is the "complex relationship" between landlords and tenants.

Her comments come a few days after yet another CBC story detailing the struggles of a landlord left to deal with a hazardous mess left by tenants.

She said the Liberals have expanded on the review conducted by the Tories in 2012, and will use that information when making the amendments.