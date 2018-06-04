St. John's appoints Sherry Colford as city's first female fire chief

The City of St. John's has announced its new fire chief, and for the first time in the city's history a woman will hold the position.

Sherry Colford, who has been with St. John's Regional Fire Department for the last 15 years and recently was the manager of 911 service and fire prevention for the province, takes over as new fire chief today.

The city started looking for a new chief two months ago when Jerry Peach announced his retirement.

Colford was chosen by a panel of city executives and human resources staff from the fire department.

"Her training as a firefighter and communications manager, years of experience at the fire department and her interest and skill in continuous improvement make her an ideal candidate for this high profile position," said St. John's city manager Kevin Breen.

