A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to just under 15 months in jail for his role in a crash that killed his passenger in 2016 near La Scie, on Newfoundland's Baie Verte peninsula.

Sheldon Gray pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, and was sentenced Monday in court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

He admitted to driving dangerously and causing the death of a 25-year-old in a crash on Highway 414 on July 1, 2016. According to a police statement at the time, his car had driven off the road and struck an embankment.

Gray was injured in the incident, and his passenger was taken to hospital where he died.

Baie Verte RCMP also said at the time that speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash. Gray was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving, but those charges were withdrawn when he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

Gray's lawyer and the Crown crafted a joint submission on sentencing, which was accepted by the judge.

Along with jail time, Gray is prohibited from driving for four years, and will be on probation for 18 months.