A family from Rocky Harbour, N.L. spent hours in lockdown in Las Vegas overnight following the tragic shooting that killed at least 50 people.

The attack, now called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, happened at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort, less than two kilometres from Top Golf, an entertainment venue where Jen Shears was with her husband and daughter at the time.

Las Vegas shooting investigation scene LIVE0:00

The first signs that there had been violence came when they heard sirens, nothing unusual to in Las Vegas, but they kept getting more intense. When Top Golf staff finally began emergency protocols, Shears said they knew something unusual had happened.

"A bunch of Top Golf workers came and kind of ushered everyone into the back corner," she told the St. John's Morning Show hours after the ordeal.

"They said we had to get out of the open area because there was an active shooter and they were talking about fully-automatic weapons and AK-47s and stuff."

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the festival grounds of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, Nevada following a mass shooting Sunday night. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Shears said the facility went into lockdown, and nobody was allowed to leave for several hours. She says some concertgoers, including injured people, sought shelter at Top Golf.

"One of the ladies with us is actually a nurse and she treated a couple of people for shock," she said. "They were hyperventilating, stuff like that."

Shears's daughter Aspen asleep at Pro Golf during the lockdown. The family spent several hours in the building before they were able to return to their hotel room at MGM Grand.

Shears said after a few hours they were allowed to return to their hotel room at MGM Grand, and they're forever thankful they weren't able to get tickets to the festival like they wanted.

"We tried to get tickets, but it was sold out," she said.



