The passenger travelling in a Corvette that crashed in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's earlier this week has died, CBC News has learned.

The car crashed on Blackhead Road Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man was thrown from the car during the rollover. According to police sources, the man died Friday morning and next of kin have been notified.

The accident on Shea Heights left a trail of debris about one kilometre long. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to hospital after the car ended up on its roof. He remains in hospital in serious condition, police say.

The debris trail from the accident was 850 metres — about a kilometre long.

Police confirmed this week that the passenger who died was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it wanted to share that information with the public to help spread the word about seatbelt safety.

The RNC said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Corvette was travelling on Blackhead Road near Shea Heights just before noon. It was coming from the direction of Cape Spear when it left the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.