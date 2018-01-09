St. John's Edge general manager and coach Jeff Dunlap knew there were a few holes in his line up that needed to be filled before his team returned to home court Tuesday night.

One of those was a big presence in the paint, one that the rookie National Basketball League of Canada coach hopes six-foot-nine Ransford Brempong will provide.

"We are last in the league in shot blocking so we felt like we really need an enforcer," Dunlap said at a press conference Tuesday morning at Mile One Centre.

36-year-old Ransford Brempong brings years of experience to the newest NBL team. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"Brempong has a seven-foot-three wingspan. At his age of 36 he can really go."

The wily veteran from British Columbia arrived in St. John's on Friday. He's already impressed the coach.

"[Brempong] has been with us for three days and amazingly has picked up everything. I think he knows the offence maybe better than I do," Dunlap joked.

Ransford Brempong and Tyler Hews join coach Jeff Dunlap on Tuesday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Brempong played at Western Carolina University in North Carolina from 2000 until 2005. His 305 blocks during his career there is second most in the school's history. He then joined Canada's national basketball team for a few years before heading overseas to play.

"I'm not coming in here as a young man, I'm an older statesman," he said.

"I can still move. I still got some juice left in those legs."

While he's never been to Atlantic Canada, the St. John's team isn't totally foreign to him. Brempong played alongside Edge star, and hometown hero, Carl English on Canada's national team. The two have known each other since the early 2000s.

"I'm excited to get back on the court," Brempong said.

"I've got a passion for the game and I heard the fans here are amazing. So I'm looking forward to playing."

Another 'weapon on the court'

The Edge's other acquisition is American Tyler Haws. The 26-year-old from Utah enjoyed great success at Brigham Young University [BYU] in his home state. Haws averaged 19.6 points per game over his four-years at BYU.

With 2,720 points at BYU Tyler Haws is the university's all-time leading scorer. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"Adding him to the mix will hopefully give us another weapon on the court," Dunlap said.

"He's BYU's all-time leading scorer. During his senior year he had the third-highest scoring average in [NCAA] Division I basketball."

The soft-spoken Haws landed in St. John's Monday night and was still getting to know the coaches, players and program.

"I am just looking for a good opportunity to keep playing," he said.

"I want to help this team win a championship, to win games and they've been able to do that already. My challenge is to figure out how to add to what they're doing."

St. John's Edge sign new players.1:34

The Edge are tied for first place in the Central Division with a record of eight wins and four loses.

After a three-week break, the team will now suit up for nine games in 13 days, playing the Windsor Express Tuesday and Wednesday night before welcoming the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans Friday and Saturday.